What Are The Benefits of Mushroom Nutritional Supplements?

A product that is either loved or hated is mushrooms. It’s not clear what to expect from them. Some say that this is almost a meat substitute. Others, on the contrary, claim that mushrooms are like cardboard or wood – completely indigestible food.

What are Mushroom Supplements: Nutrition or Medicine?

Mushrooms have a lot of protein (depending on the type, 19-35%, including all essential amino acids), plus carbohydrates, fiber, healthy polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamins such as:

B1,

B2,

B12,

C,

D,

E.

They are also known for their medicinal value. They have the following values:

a low glycemic index is especially beneficial for diabetics;

a low sodium concentration is good for patients with hypertension;

a high potassium content helps maintain health in heart disease.

In general, the practice of treating with these gifts of the forest dates back at least to the Neolithic era (this is approximately 9500 BC). Modern research has documented much of the ancient knowledge about the medicinal properties of mushrooms. Experts estimate that about 200 of their species can be used for therapeutic purposes.

What Vitamins Mushroom supplements contain?

Mushroom supplements contain high amounts of vitamins that help to maintain a healthy immune system.

Vitamin D

This vitamin affects the absorption of calcium, is used to prevent colds, strengthens the immune system, and even reduces depression.

Firstly, in some countries, there are a lot of cloudy days, and this vitamin is produced under the influence of the sun. Secondly, many people eat little fatty fish (which is its main source). Therefore, doctors often recommend everyone take a vitamin D supplement. But you can also get it from mushrooms.

Much work has been done to search for this scarce substance in them by doctors from around the world, and especially from Australia. Since in Australia – as well as throughout the world – champignons and oyster mushrooms are the most eaten, special attention was paid to them.

Source of Selenium

Even in those who seem to have a good and more or less varied diet, doctors identify a lack of important microelements. Selenium is one of the most deficient substances for people, and its deficiency can be covered by eating mushrooms.

Studies have shown that selenium deficiency leads to poor mood and impaired cognitive function.

Antioxidants

Both wild and farmed mushroom species have significant antioxidant properties due to polyphenols, polysaccharides, and carotenoids.

The main property of such antioxidants is the suppression of the activity of so-called free radicals. These are molecules with increased chemical activity, which is not always beneficial to the body.

If it malfunctions (from stress or poor nutrition), free radicals begin to destroy healthy cells, organs, and tissues, which causes aging and the development of various diseases. And antioxidants – including those from mushrooms – help fight these troubles.

Are Mushroom Supplements a Future Cancer Remedy?

In Asian countries, mushroom-based medicines have been used for thousands of years, but this tradition, of course, had no scientific basis. By the end of the 20th century, scientists were increasingly able to isolate active substances from mushroom extracts, with which they began to conduct experiments. Even antitumor drugs based on mushrooms have appeared.

The new class of agents was called “biological response modifiers.” Basically, with their help, doctors fight the consequences of radiation and chemotherapy for cancer (they help with nausea and support the immune system).

Conclusion

As you can see, special supplements based on fungi and mushroom gummies have a very good effect on human immunity. The use of such substances will have a positive effect on the energy and vitality of the body.