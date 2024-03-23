Collision results in downed power lines in Saugus 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A traffic collision near the intersection of Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road resulted in downed power lines Saturday afternoon, according to Melanie Flores, supervising dispatcher for the L.A. County Fire Department.  

According to Flores, firefighters were dispatched at 1:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2 p.m. Two to three vehicles were involved, although it is unclear which vehicle directly hit the pole. 

Traffic control was issued, according to radio scanner traffic. Edison was contacted to come out for the wires, according to Flores. 

There were no reported injuries or transports at the time of the publication.  

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS