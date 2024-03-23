Collision results in downed power lines in Saugus 

A traffic collision near the intersection of Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road resulted in downed power lines Saturday afternoon, according to Melanie Flores, supervising dispatcher for the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Flores, firefighters were dispatched at 1:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2 p.m. Two to three vehicles were involved, although it is unclear which vehicle directly hit the pole.

Traffic control was issued, according to radio scanner traffic. Edison was contacted to come out for the wires, according to Flores.

There were no reported injuries or transports at the time of the publication.