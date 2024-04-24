Deputies investigating reports of carjacking in Newhall 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating reports of a carjacking that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Carl’s Jr. on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, according to station officials. 

The theft of a blue Toyota 4Runner reportedly occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m., according to Lt. Luis Molina with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect, a Hispanic man in his 20s, reportedly used a small handgun while taking the vehicle, Molina said. 

The suspect was last seen heading west on Lyons Avenue and deputies are investigating the incident, Molina said. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS