Deputies investigating reports of carjacking in Newhall 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating reports of a carjacking that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Carl’s Jr. on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, according to station officials.

The theft of a blue Toyota 4Runner reportedly occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m., according to Lt. Luis Molina with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect, a Hispanic man in his 20s, reportedly used a small handgun while taking the vehicle, Molina said.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Lyons Avenue and deputies are investigating the incident, Molina said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.