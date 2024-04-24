School goes on lockdown after reports of pellet gun attack

By Signal Staff

Mint Canyon Elementary School went on lockdown Wednesday morning after it was reported that someone with a pellet gun was firing at the school from a nearby mobile home park, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and school district officials.

The incident was first reported at approximately 10 a.m., and shortly before 11 a.m. it was reported that a suspect was being detained.

Sheriff’s deputies were at the school Wednesday morning taking a vandalism report, and as they were there, someone began firing at the school with a BB or pellet gun, said Detective Kevin Fleck of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Fleck added that the school went on lockdown and numerous deputies were in the area working to locate the suspect. An L.A. County Sheriff’s Department helicopter circled overhead to assist in the search.

According to first responder radio dispatch traffic, the suspect was described as a white man with long brown hair.

A command post was established at the nearby Canyon Country Little League facility. L.A. County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. and were positioned at the command post in case they should be needed.

Catherine Kawaguchi, superintendent of the Sulphur Springs Union School District, said shortly after 10:30 a.m. that no students or staff had been harmed.

“The school is on lockdown and the students and staff are safe,” Kawaguchi said, adding that it was fortuitous that deputies happened to be on campus at the time of the incident, taking a report on a vandalism incident. “It was good for us that they were there, and they are handling it.”

About 45 minutes later, Kawaguchi provided an update, reporting that the lockdown had been updated to a “soft lockdown,” and that the students had access to their lunches. At that time, she said, the plan was to complete the school day on its normal schedule.

Parents await word on the end of the lockdown at Mint Canyon Elementary School on Wednesday morning. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal Parents await word on the end of the lockdown at Mint Canyon Elementary School on Wednesday morning. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

Sheriff’s deputies were already at Mint Canyon Elementary School on Wednesday morning, taking a vandalism report, when someone began shooting a pellet gun at the school, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circles overhead as deputies on the ground work to detain a suspect who fired a pellet gun toward Mint Canyon Elementary School. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal