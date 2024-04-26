Sustainable cleaning tips for a spotless home that doesn’t harm the environment

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important for homeowners from all over the world since, aside from its undeniably positive effects on the environment, it is also better for human health. Using eco-friendly cleaning products, recycling and switching to green energy are all great ways to reduce your carbon footprint and emissions, which contributes to the general health of the planet. It’s vital to integrate eco-friendly practices into your daily practices and routines instead of leaving them to be something you only do every now and again. One of the things you need to do repeatedly is cleaning. The question is, can it be made fully sustainable?

Ditch plastics

Plastic is one of the most harmful materials in the world. 99% of all plastic products are made from fossil fuels. According to recent studies, only 9% of all the plastic ever produced has been recycled, and a whopping 8 to 11 million tons end up in the ocean every year. The issue is also that plastic is incredibly sturdy. It can take centuries for it to break down, and when it becomes damaged, it creates microplastics, a serious issue that might contribute to chronic disease as the plastic enters the human body through food, water and even the air.

While it is still essential to sort through your waste and recycle your plastics, you should still minimize your use. Instead of buying new cleaning products that come in plastic containers, you can bring reusable jars and bottles to refill shops and get them filled with detergents, soaps, and washing liquids.

Cleaning services

Working with a Cleaning Company, AE can help as well. Since the employees are professionals, it will take them less time and resources to clean the same spots. They are knowledgeable about the best products you can use so that you can banish all germs from your home without worrying about harming the environment. Since they work much more efficiently, they will also consume less power and water. Preserving natural resources and not being wasteful is one of the pillars of sustainability. You can also learn a thing or two by watching them work and then incorporate these newfound insights into your future cleaning endeavors.

Reusing

Recycling is essential for sustainability, but so is reusing. In fact, making sure to make the most out of a product before throwing it away comes with a much lower carbon footprint compared to recycling. Since there are so many products available out there, it’s easy to want to keep buying, but very often the things you already own are in perfect condition and can still be used with no worries. This applies most of all to cleaning materials. While disposable paper towels are convenient and commonplace, they are also an unsustainable alternative. Look for special cleaning cloths that don’t contain any microplastics, and breathe new life into your old towels by cutting them up and reusing them.

Natural products

Cleaning products are a staple for any household. After all, you cannot have a clean home without them, right? Well, that’s not necessarily true. In fact, many commercial cleaning agents can be quite harsh on both the natural world and your health. Their manufacturing process includes the handling of potentially dangerous chemicals and irritants. The byproducts leach into water sources and the air, causing pollution. The workers exposed to the fumes on a daily basis can suffer long-term health consequences. When you use them in your home, you might end up dealing with eye, nose and throat irritation.

If you’re dealing with allergies, you might notice that they’re exacerbated by exposure to these substances. If you have pets, you must be extra careful as they can be poisoned by licking freshly cleaned surfaces or cleaning their paws after stepping on floors that were mopped recently. Sustainable living means being mindful of the choices you make and how they impact the world and other people. Look for sustainable cleaning products produced with natural, plant-based ingredients. You can even make your own at home by using disinfecting products such as vinegar and baking soda. Add cinnamon, nutmeg and herbs to add a pleasant smell as well.

Green thumb

Having plants and taking care of them can be downright therapeutic. It allows you to slow down and focus on a relaxing activity that provides you with peace of mind. Being around greenery also has proven benefits for your mental well-being. But apart from boosting your mood, plants can also improve your health. More specifically, they are great for well-functioning lungs. They have air-purifying properties, removing dangerous chemicals from indoor air. These pollutants can seep into your home from the outdoors in the form of street dust, car exhaust and factory emissions.

However, there are also some sources that are located solely indoors. Your appliances, building materials, excess moisture, cooling and heating systems and household cleaning products all play their part. Even things that are supposed to help, such as air fresheners, can do more harm than good by putting unwanted particles in the air you breathe. While some of them are harmless, others can be detrimental to your health, with the effects sometimes taking years or even decades to show up. If you want to get some plants into your home, consider getting species that are grown locally.

They will have a smaller carbon footprint as they don’t have to be transported over long distances. You can even grow your own plants, so you don’t have to purchase ever again.

Conscious choices

Being sustainable is all about making eco-friendly choices consistently. Don’t purchase anything you know you won’t use. Read labels before buying to avoid bringing anything harmful into your home. This is particularly important if you’re prone to allergies or dermatitis. Do your research to make sure you’re not supporting any companies that are actively harming the environment and have no sustainable strategy in mind. Shop local and avoid overconsumption. Its effects on the planet are particularly damaging.

It can seem unnecessarily demanding to focus on sustainability for something as basic as cleaning, but it’s the small things that make a big difference.