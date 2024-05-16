CHP still investigating crash that killed Washington man 

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal traffic collision that left a Washington resident dead Wednesday afternoon in Castaic, according to officials.

As of Thursday morning, the decedent’s identity has not yet been released by the L.A County Coroner’s Office, pending the procedures for their next-of-kin notification. Although the identity has not yet been released, CHP officials have confirmed that the 54-year-old man was a Washington resident.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, CHP Newhall personnel received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound side of Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road.

“Once officers arrived on scene, they located a vehicle on Castaic Road under the Interstate 5 highway with the driver ejected,” said the report.

The Chevrolet Cruz driven by the deceased person left the freeway onto Castaic Road.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel performed medical aid but the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The CHP report also states that a 2006 Ford Superduty driven by a 63-year-old Newhall man was also involved in the traffic collision, but the report did not indicate the Ford’s role in the incident.

CHP personnel could not immediately provide additional information about the involvement of the second vehicle and the incident is still under investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash can contact CHP Newhall Officer Reynolds at 661-600-1600.