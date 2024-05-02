Two people transported in traffic collision on Interstate 5  

Two people were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in unknown condition after a traffic collision on the northbound Interstate 5 south of Newhall Ranch Road on Thursday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the collision on the northbound side of I-5 just south of Newhall Ranch Road at 12:43 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:48 p.m., said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the Fire Department.

Sanchez confirmed that no one was trapped in any of the vehicles involved, but two patients were transported from the scene in unknown condition to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

California Highway Patrol Officer A. de los Reyes confirmed two vehicles were involved in the collision and a Sigalert was not issued for road closures.

Two patients were transported following a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall Ranch Road Thursday afternoon on May 2. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Two patients were transported following a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall Ranch Road Thursday afternoon on May 2. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal