A Canine ‘Pawty’: 2nd annual Bark at the Park  

Bichon Frise’ half siblings, Prince and Brie, had an early morning on Saturday.

Their owner, David Brown, woke up at 7 a.m. to shower the two pups and ensure that they would look like su-paw-stars at the second annual Bark in the Park celebration at Castaic Lake.

The two fluffy white dogs turned heads due to their shiny, clean, coats and fabulous look.

Brown, who grew up having dogs his whole life, wanted to take his two pups on a family outing and he, along with his wife and neighbors, made their way to the day-long celebration.

Bichon Frise’ half siblings Prince (left) and Brie wow attendees for their shiny fresh clean coat on Saturday at the second annual Bark at the Park at Castaic Lake hosted by Friends of Castaic Lake in partnership with the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation on Saturday. 060824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“A dog should be a part of the family. It shouldn’t be an accessory that you can just leave at home and get out when you need it to be included in your life,” he said.

He was excited to take Prince and Brie to an event catered to many families, where they could take their four-legged, furry friends and have fun with no restrictions.

Tails were wagging from mini schnauzers, golden retrievers, Australian shepherds, rottweilers, corgis and many other dog breeds at the free event that included a 5k race, doggie talent shows, an agility course and the opportunity to take a swim in the lake.

Dog in the Park is hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake in partnership with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation so families can enjoy a day at the lake and meet local organizations and learn about other resources available for pet owners, said event coordinator Courtney Cook.

Teresa Webberley wore matching outfits with her three yorkies, (from left) Rue, Bella Bear, and Dodger for the second annual Bark at the Park at Castaic Lake hosted by Friends of Castaic Lake in partnership with the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation on Saturday. 060824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Some services provided were free vaccines, microchipping and exams. Dogs were also up for adoption, she added.

“Dogs can [also] swim in the lake, which they aren’t allowed to, but at Bark at the Park they are,” she said as she giggled.

Approximately 150 people with their furry pets were in attendance and had the opportunity to make new friends and get free goodies such as leashes, dog bowls, tote bags and dog bandanas.

Castaic resident Emma Wright finished the 5k race with her dogs Rue and Dewey. The two dogs proudly wore their gold medals that they were given to commemorate their completion of the run.

Rue (left) and Dewey accomplish their 5k run with their owner Emma Wright were given gold medals for their accomplishment during the second annual Bark at the Park at Castaic Lake hosted by Friends of Castaic Lake in partnership with the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation on Saturday. 060824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Wright usually takes out her dogs for a daily run so she thought it would be fun to attend Bark at the Park and sign up for the 5k run.

“It’s just cool to see everybody come out with their dogs and kind of all hang out and do fun things with them,” she said. She also had Dewey and Rue try out the agility course, which was a new experience, she added.

There were also fun activities for children available such as face painting, crafts, and a bounce house.

Seven-month-old Hazel, a mini schnauzer, was having fun meeting bigger and smaller breeds compared to her size. Her tail wouldn’t stop wagging as she bopped noses with other furry attendees and excitedly tried wandering off to explore.

Her owner, Glenda Warnock, enjoyed exploring the agility course with Hazel to see how much of the obstacles she could do.

“The tunnels are fun and the jumps, that A frame was way too much for her,” she said with a laugh as she pointed at the towering structure.

Hazel, a miniature schnauzer eagerly looks at a treat her owner Glenda Warnock holds in her hand on Saturday during the second annual Bark at the Park at Castaic Lake hosted by Friends of Castaic Lake in partnership with the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation on Saturday. 060824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Amy and Ellie Moses bring their first pup Hazy to the second annual Bark at the Park at Castaic Lake hosted by Friends of Castaic Lake in partnership with the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation on Saturday. 060824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal