Attempted kidnapping in Valencia prompts LASD ask for help 

Detectives with the SCV Sheriff's Station are seeking the public's assistance in an attempted kidnapping investigation. The incident occurred on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at approximately 4:10
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect sought in connection with an alleged afternoon attempted kidnapping in Valencia on June 13. 

“The incident occurred on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at approximately 4:10 p.m. at the Valencia Hills Homeowners Association community pool,” according to a social media alert issued by Detective Chappell of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “An adult male contacted a young boy leaving the pool area and asked the juvenile to come with him to another location. The male followed him for a short time before the juvenile was able to ride away on his bike.” 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide additional information is asked to contact Detective Chappell 661-260-4000, ext. 5618. 

If anyone would like to provide information anonymously, they can use “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile App, or visiting their website www.lacrimestoppers.org. 

