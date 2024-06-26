Attempted kidnapping in Valencia prompts LASD ask for help 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect sought in connection with an alleged afternoon attempted kidnapping in Valencia on June 13.

“The incident occurred on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at approximately 4:10 p.m. at the Valencia Hills Homeowners Association community pool,” according to a social media alert issued by Detective Chappell of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “An adult male contacted a young boy leaving the pool area and asked the juvenile to come with him to another location. The male followed him for a short time before the juvenile was able to ride away on his bike.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide additional information is asked to contact Detective Chappell 661-260-4000, ext. 5618.

If anyone would like to provide information anonymously, they can use “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile App, or visiting their website www.lacrimestoppers.org.