Everything You Should Know About Living in Virginia Beach, VA 

Virginia Beach, VA, is a vibrant coastal city that offers an unparalleled blend of urban conveniences and beachside charm, making it a popular destination for those seeking a balanced lifestyle.

The allure of living in Virginia Beach extends beyond its 35 miles of pristine sandy beaches; it includes a robust economy, excellent educational opportunities, and a rich cultural scene.

Residents enjoy the perfect mix of outdoor adventures and metropolitan amenities, creating an ideal environment for families, young professionals, and retirees alike.

The city is well-known for its vibrant neighborhoods, each offering unique characteristics and charm, which makes finding the perfect place to call home an exciting journey.

One of the many reasons people love moving to Virginia Beach is the city’s welcoming community and the myriad of activities available year-round. From its historical landmarks to modern entertainment venues, there’s always something to do.

For those planning to relocate, finding affordable and reliable moving services is crucial, and the availability of cheap movers in Virginia Beach ensures that transitioning to this coastal paradise is as smooth as possible.

With its strong sense of community, diverse job market, and beautiful natural surroundings, living in Virginia Beach is an experience that promises both comfort and adventure.

The Coastal Lifestyle

Beaches and Outdoor Activities

When living in Virginia Beach, you are not far from the ocean. There is ample space for sunbathing, swimming, and playing beach volleyball on the sandy beaches of 35 miles.

The three-mile boardwalk at Oceanfront is at the heart of the beach scene with many restaurants, shops, and entertainment options lined up next to it. If you prefer an undisturbed visit to a beach; then Sandbridge Beach will give you that seclusion.

Apart from its beaches, Virginia Beach has several parks and outdoor activities. First Landing State Park was the first place where English settlers landed in 1607 offering 20 miles of trails that can be used for hiking, biking, or watching wildlife among others.

Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge on the other hand is good for birdwatching and fishing or even kayaking hence providing a calm getaway from city life.

Watersports and Adventure

Virginia Beach won’t disappoint if you’re an adventure lover. It serves as a center for watersports due to its coastal location. Alongside these are popular recreational pastimes such as surfing, paddleboarding, jet skiing as well as sailing.

The Chesapeake Bay plus the Atlantic Ocean provide enough grounds for those who love fishing with local charters open for deep-sea expeditions.

To take in one’s mind parasailing provides an odd opportunity as it allows one to view from a bird’s eye perspective of the coastline or try out a dolphin-watching cruise where one can get a close-up view of such creatures in action.

As long as this town ensures its natural beauty is preserved there’ll always be some outdoor activity waiting.

Economic Opportunities

Job Market and Economy

Virginia Beach’s economy thrives due to various employment opportunities available across multiple sectors.

One major employer here is the military since there are several bases located within this region including Naval Air Station Oceana. Also, the city’s attraction sites, hotels, and restaurants are driving the tourism industry.

Moreover, the healthcare and education sectors are doing well. Top employers include Sentara Healthcare and Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

The city’s strategic location as well as its well-developed infrastructure has attracted many businesses and startups hence it is an ideal place for entrepreneurs.

Cost of Living

Compared to other coastal cities, living in Virginia Beach is relatively affordable. Its cost of living is slightly higher than the national average but significantly lower compared to several other East Coast cities.

Housing costs will vary depending on a neighborhood which can either be beachfront properties or suburban houses and apartments.

The cost of living in Virginia Beach, VA, reflects a balance of affordability and quality, making it a competitive choice among coastal cities.

The overall cost of living is about 16% higher than the national average, driven primarily by housing costs, which are approximately 53% higher than the national average.

The average cost of a single-family home in Virginia Beach is around $365,433, and the typical monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is about $1,525. These housing costs contribute significantly to the overall living expenses in the city.

Education and Family Life

Schools and Universities

If you are a family, living in Virginia Beach means your doorsteps are being opened to supreme educational opportunities.

The high performance of its schools has made the Virginia Beach City Public Schools district known for innovative programs. The district has specialized academies and gifted programs to meet different students’ needs.

Moreover, local higher education institutions include Regent University and Tidewater Community College among others.

There is also the Old Dominion University in Norfolk nearby which expands educational horizons for residents.

Family-Friendly Activities

Virginia Beach is known for its suitability for all ages because it is a city that suits both adults and kids. The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is a popular place with interactive exhibits, various marine animals, as well as an IMAX theater.

For families who enjoy thrill-seeking activities such as zip-lining and aerial challenges then Adventure Park at the Aquarium could be perfect for them.

Additionally, this city holds different festivals and events like the Neptune Festival which comprises sand sculpting competitions, parades, concerts, etc. As well there is a yearly Patriotic Festival which has live music with air shows making it suitable for everybody within the family.

Cultural and Social Scene

Arts and Entertainment

Living in Virginia Beach offers countless options for art enthusiasts because of the many art centers available in this area.

At Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, there are concerts conducted here while movies can also be watched from there. In addition to having a wide variety of works of art on display, VMCA gives classes.

On top of that pop music fans will find solace in lively nightclubs like Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater hosting international bands from different parts of America.

While having meals or drinks during night hours or even late afternoons together with friends along the Oceanfront area one gets entertained by live entertainment provided by numerous bars around there.

Dining and Shopping

For those who enjoy good food, Virginia Beach is a great place to be. The city’s restaurant scene encompasses fresh seafood, international delicacies, and local favorites.

Waterfront restaurants serve she-crab soup as well as catch of the day and all these are local specialties. There are also farmers’ markets, art studios, and unique cafes featured in the ViBe Creative District where you can get some locally made crafts or eat.

At Lynnhaven Mall, there are various choices available for shopping ranging from stores to dining outlets. Similarly, boutique shops located at Oceanfront as well as the Hilltop area offer people unique products that could not be found elsewhere thereby making shopping a more enjoyable experience while at this beach city of Virginia.

Community and Neighborhoods

Diverse Neighborhoods

Virginia Beach is made up of various neighborhoods, each with its distinct character. The Oceanfront area is abuzz with activity, making it a perfect spot for those who want to be close to the beach and nightclubs.

For example, Kempsville and Great Neck have good schools and are perfect for families looking for a more suburban feel.

Chic’s Beach and Pungo offer a laid-back way of life where you can find both waterfront homes as well as a country atmosphere. In other words, if one needs an exciting urban milieu or a quiet place away from home Virginia Beach presents many options.

Safety and Community Involvement

Residents are committed to safety with Virginia Beach being one of the safest cities in the region. Local police work hand-in-hand with community organizations that help keep the environment safe.

This means that there is always someone around your house watching out for your welfare while you watch over another person’s property.

Virginia Beach, VA, has a mixed crime profile, reflecting both positive and concerning trends. The overall crime rate in Virginia Beach is 17.05 per 1,000 residents, which is lower than the national average by 27%​.

Violent crimes, including assault, robbery, rape, and murder, are relatively low, with a violent crime rate of 0.88 per 1,000 residents, significantly below the national median.

This makes Virginia Beach one of the safer large cities in terms of violent crime, with residents having a 1 in 1,139 chance of becoming a victim​.

Conclusion

Living in Virginia Beach, VA presents beautiful beaches alongside opportunities for businesses and high-quality living standards. With its stunning beaches, varied neighborhoods, and rich cultural scene it is not surprising that so many people come here on vacation every year.

Whether you want to move here or just want to take a look at it at least once in your life, this city has something for everyone.