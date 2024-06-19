Is Oakland Park a Good Place to Live: Everything You Need To Know 

Conveniently positioned at the heart of everything, Oakland Park, Florida, is a charming city covering 8.1 square miles. Located in Broward County, the city boasts a rich history dating back to the early 1900s.

Over the years, Oakland Park has transformed into a vibrant community, making it an appealing destination for those looking to relocate. But is Oakland Park a good place to live? This article delves into various aspects of living in Oakland Park to help you decide if it’s the right place for you.

Cost of Living

Oakland Park offers a cost of living that balances affordability with quality amenities, making it attractive for many prospective residents. Here are important things to help you understand the real situation about the cost of living in this region.

Housing

Housing costs in Oakland Park are relatively moderate compared to other parts of South Florida. For instance, the median home price is approximately $350,000. The rental rates for a two-bedroom apartment hover around $1,800 per month.

The housing market offers a variety of options, from cozy single-family homes to modern apartments, catering to different preferences and budgets. This variety ensures that you can find something that suits your needs.

Grocery

Grocery expenses in Oakland Park align with the national average. A typical grocery bill for a household can range from $300 to $500 per month, depending on dietary preferences and shopping habits.

Major grocery chains in Oakland Park are conveniently located, ensuring easy access to a wide range of products. Additionally, farmers’ markets and specialty stores provide options for those seeking organic or locally sourced produce.

Utilities

Utility costs in Oakland Park are reasonable. Residents typically pay around $150 to $200 per month for electricity, water, and gas. Internet services add another $60 to $80 per month.

The temperate climate in the city helps keep heating costs low. But air conditioning can spike utility bills during the hot summer months. To mitigate these costs, it is necessary to invest in energy-efficient appliances and proper home insulation.

Taxes

Florida is known for its favorable tax environment, and Oakland Park is no exception. The state has no income tax, which can be a significant financial advantage.

Property taxes in Oakland Park average around 1% of the home’s assessed value, which is relatively moderate compared to national standards. This tax advantage makes Oakland Park an attractive option for many.

Crime Rate

Oakland Park provides a reassuring environment with a proactive approach to crime prevention.

Property Crime

Property crime rates in Oakland Park have been declining in recent years. As of the latest statistics, the city reports about 2,300 property crimes annually, including burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft. This improvement has been contributed by neighborhood watch programs and increased police patrolling

Violent Crime

Violent crime in Oakland Park is relatively low compared to neighboring cities. The city experiences approximately 400 violent crimes per year, including assault and robbery. Efforts by law enforcement agencies to engage with the community and enhance public safety have played a crucial role in maintaining these lower crime rates.

Healthcare Services

Oakland Park is one of the cities in Florida that has excelled in healthcare services. The city is home to several reputable hospitals and clinics, including Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Health. These facilities offer comprehensive medical services, from emergency care to specialized treatments.

Additionally, there are numerous private practices and urgent care centers that ensure that residents have a wide range of healthcare options. With various medical professionals and specialists available, you can find the care you need without traveling far.

Fun Things to Do

Oakland Park is a haven for those seeking recreational activities and community events. Whether you’re into parks, water activities, or cultural events, Oakland Park has something for everyone.

Parks and Nature Trails

Oakland Park features several beautiful parks, such as Easterlin Park and Royal Palm Park. These parks offer amenities like picnic areas, playgrounds, and walking trails, making them perfect for family outings and fitness enthusiasts. Easterlin Park, in particular, is known for its lush greenery and serene lakes, offering a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Water Activities

Oakland Park’s proximity to the coast allows residents to enjoy various water activities. The nearby beaches of Fort Lauderdale are just a short drive away, offering opportunities for swimming, boating, and fishing. Water sports like paddleboarding and kayaking are popular among locals, providing both exercise and fun.

Community Events

The city hosts numerous community events throughout the year, including the popular Oktoberfest celebration and weekly farmer’s markets. These events foster a sense of community and provide entertainment for all ages. The city’s vibrant cultural scene, featuring art exhibitions, music festivals, and food fairs, ensures there’s always something happening.

Schools and Education

Oakland Park offers a range of educational opportunities.

Elementary Education

Oakland Park has several elementary schools. They include Oakland Park Elementary and North Andrews Gardens Elementary. These schools are known for their dedicated staff and supportive learning environments. Programs focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and arts education help nurture young minds.

Middle Education

Middle school options include Rickards Middle School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School. These institutions offer robust academic programs and extracurricular activities, preparing students for high school. Students can participate in sports teams, music bands, and clubs, fostering a well-rounded education.

High School Education

For high school, students can attend Northeast High School, which boasts strong academic programs and a variety of sports and arts activities. The school’s commitment to academic excellence helps students prepare for higher education and future careers. Advanced Placement (AP) courses and career technical education programs are available to help students get a head start.

Higher Education

Oakland is in proximity to several higher education institutions, including Broward College and Nova Southeastern University. This provides residents with ample opportunities for continuing education and professional development. These institutions offer a wide range of programs, from associate degrees to doctoral studies, catering to various fields of interest.

Economy and Job Opportunities

Oakland Park has a dynamic economy with a mix of industries, offering diverse job opportunities.

Key Industries

Major industries in Oakland Park include healthcare, retail, and hospitality. The city’s strategic location near major transportation hubs also supports a growing logistics and distribution sector. Additionally, the tech industry is slowly gaining ground, providing opportunities in IT and software development.

Employment Rate

The employment rate in Oakland Park is steadily improving. Currently, the unemployment rate stands at around 3.8%, which is lower than the national average. This indicates a healthy job market with opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers. Local job fairs and career counseling services help residents find employment that matches their skills and interests.

Public Transportation System

Oakland Park provides a variety of transportation options to its residents. They include;

Bus Services

The Broward County Transit (BCT) system operates several bus routes through Oakland Park. This enables the city to provide reliable and affordable public transportation. The buses are equipped with modern amenities and are scheduled frequently, making it easy to get around.

Train Services

The Tri-Rail commuter train service connects Oakland Park to Miami and West Palm Beach. It provides a convenient option for those who work in neighboring cities. This service is particularly beneficial for commuters looking to avoid the hassle of traffic and parking.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Infrastructure

The city has invested in improving its bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, promoting a more active lifestyle. Bike lanes and sidewalks are well-maintained, encouraging residents to opt for eco-friendly transportation. Community bike-share programs are also available, making cycling an accessible option for short commutes.

Conclusion

Still not convinced? Oakland Park’s blend of affordability, safety, and vibrant community life makes it an attractive place to live. Whether you’re considering a move for job opportunities, educational reasons, or simply a change of scenery, this city has a lot to offer. Ready to make the move? Reach out to movers in Oakland Park to start your new journey today.

Selecting the right moving company is essential for a hassle-free relocation. Start by looking up local movers and checking customer reviews to assess their reputation and service standards.

Besides, make sure they have the necessary licenses and insurance to safeguard your possessions. A reliable moving company will ensure a smooth and stress-free transition to your new home in Oakland Park.