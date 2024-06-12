Vigil held at Fair Oaks Park for man killed in shooting  

Community members gathered Sunday evening at Fair Oaks Park to mourn the life of a 20-year-old man who was killed in a June 2 shooting in Los Angeles.

Medical examiners Tuesday released the identity of Clarence Simpson, who was shot around 1:35 a.m. at the intersection of Maple Avenue and 12th Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press information officer.

Simpson and two other victims, a man in his 20s and an 18-year-old woman, were stopped at the intersection in the early morning hours when another car pulled up alongside them, according to a statement from the LAPD.

A suspect fired multiple shots into the car, striking all three of its occupants, and then fled the scene in an unknown direction, the LAPD reported.

Simpson was taken to a local area hospital by L.A. City Fire Department personnel where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries from the shooting, according to an email from Officer Cervantes of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division.

The shooting also left a 20-year-old man in critical condition and a woman who was in the vehicle in stable condition, according to Cervantes

LAPD officers also wrote in a June 4 email they’re looking into whether the attack was connected to gang activity.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Friends and family members declined to comment at Sunday’s vigil in Canyon Country, in which attendees were asked to wear red for Simpson.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said Tuesday they were notified of the memorial.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000 or provide information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.