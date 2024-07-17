Deputies: 18-year-old arrested for trespassing, carrying loaded firearm, nitrous oxide 

A report Sunday evening of an alleged trespassing at a Canyon Country pool led to the arrest of multiple people, including juveniles, with an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and nitrous oxide, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

A “large group of teenagers” was allegedly trespassing at the pool on Sunday, leading a security officer acting as the agent of the property to report the incident to law enforcement, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Upon deputies’ arrival, it was determined that a set of keys found in the 18-year-old’s possession were connected to a possibly stolen vehicle, Jensen wrote in an email. A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded firearm and two flavored nitrous oxide tanks, with the man claiming the vehicle and items in the vehicle were not his, Jensen added.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is a short-acting sedative that is a “odorless, slightly sweet-smelling gas that you breathe in through a mask or nosepiece.” It can have the effect of making you feel calm, relaxed, happy, giggly, mildly euphoric or light-headed.

The Cleveland Clinic advises against using nitrous oxide recreationally, as it can lead to low blood pressure, low oxygen levels, fainting, heart attack and nerve damage. Those who use it recreationally have increased risk of long-term health conditions such as: depression, psychosis, memory loss, muscle spasms, numbness and weakened immune system.

The 18-year-old is being held at the station with no bail amount listed in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s records available online. He was due in court on Tuesday at L.A. Superior Court in San Fernando.