Deputies: Transient arrested after throwing bat at car 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A report Sunday evening of a man swinging an aluminum bat in public in Canyon Country led to the arrest of a transient, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

Deputies were called to the 27500 block of Sierra Highway at around 8 p.m. on Sunday after an informant told the station that there was a man swinging an aluminum bat in front of businesses on that block, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station. 

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a verbal argument led to the transient throwing an aluminum bat at a woman’s vehicle as she was driving away, Jensen wrote in an email. 

The man was arrested on a felony charge of “throwing a substance at a vehicle with (great bodily injury) intent,” according to Jensen. He was booked at the station and subsequently released on a citation. 

The man is due in court on Aug. 15 at L.A. County Superior Court in San Fernando. 

Tyler Wainfeld

