CHP responds to vehicle fire on I-5

A single-vehicle fire was reported on the Interstate 5 near the State Route 14 freeway junction, according to the California Highway Patrol and L.A. County Fire Department.

“That’s a vehicle on the right shoulder engulfed,” said CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks. “The call came out at 7:48 p.m. and it looked like the unit went on scene at 7:54 p.m.”

According to Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, firefighters were notified of the fire at 7:50 p.m. and arrived on the scene 10 minutes later. Pittman added that the fire was already out upon the units’ arrival. No structure damage or injuries have been reported.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.