Coroner IDs driver in fatal I-5 crash 

Medical examiners with the L.A. County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the driver who was killed in a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol Newhall-area and L.A. County Fire Department were notified about a 2001 Toyota Avalon that went over the side of the southbound Interstate 5, south of Templin Highway.

Ceyontay Bell, 24, of Bakersfield, and two other passengers, whose identities have not yet been released, were declared deceased at the scene from their injuries, according to California Highway Patrol and L.A County Fire Department officials. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing safety belts, according to the CHP report. Drugs and alcohol were not listed as possible factors involved in the crash.

Bell was driving the Toyota south on I-5, south of Templin Highway, at a high rate of speed when the driver made an unsafe turning movement and collided with the dirt ascending embankment, according to the CHP report. The vehicle went airborne and crashed about 50 feet below a nearby embankment.

One passenger was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in critical condition, according to the CHP report.

No updates have been given on the patient’s condition as of Tuesday.