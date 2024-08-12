Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Newhall man 

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking help in finding a missing 76-year-old Newhall man who was last seen on Saturday.

Ronald Rediger, described as a 6-foot, 2-inch white man weighing approximately 166 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen near the 25100 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall on Saturday. He was seen wearing blue pants with a red or orange shirt, a tan hat with a net and a tan neck cover.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Perez with the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.