Where to Buy a Food Trailer from the Manufacturer

Kitchen Trucks & Trailers for Sale for Everyone

Who doesn’t dream of owning their business? It’s a great chance to be independent, create flexible working hours and possibly additional jobs.

If you see yourself as a restaurateur, it’s time to turn your idea into reality. But not every aspiring entrepreneur has enough financial resources to open a solid restaurant in the USA. Not everyone can afford the significant costs of rent, decoration of premises, purchase of kitchen equipment, showcases, and so on. But this is no reason to give up on your own dream. Experts Golden State Trailers advise you to start with a commercial food truck. This is a special mobile unit for preparing and serving food, such as cupcake, grill, fries, hot dog, ice cream, sandwiches with fish, chicken, egg and bacon, ham, pizza, and so on. We should not forget about cool cocktails in hot weather and hot coffee and tea in cold weather. Kitchen trucks for sale are a great alternative to the institution of catering, while their cost, maintenance costs are much cheaper. How to open such a business? Read more about it below.

Limitless possibilities for the kitchen business with food trailers

Being self-employed has many benefits, such as your own schedule and independence. Do you want to try your hand at the restaurant business without a significant investment? Then an American food trailer is what you need. The trailer attaches to a truck or SUV. You can determine the location of your activity yourself, and you can cook street food yourself in a special oven. Restaurant wagon operations are governed by the same laws as a traditional establishment format. It is important to delve into the legal issues before opening your own business. The main advantage of a food truck is considered to be its compact design and ease of transportation. Other advantages include the following:

Owning your business. This is the best option to try your hand at business. Learn how to run your restaurant on wheels, learn the tax advantages. Freedom of action. You are on your own to look for a vendor, create a menu, and choose the concessions where you will sell your services. Operating hours, marketing decisions also depend on your preferences. Mobility. You have opened a restaurant, but the trade did not bring the desired result? No problem. Move your van to Sacramento and try selling in a new location. Branding. Come up with a name for your business, order a sign. And by the time you open your first restaurant, you’ll have loyal customers.

The idea of food trucks is as simple as possible: selling ready-to-eat food in places with the highest footfall (parks, stadiums, education, health care facilities). Food trucks are placed in CA shopping centers, tourist attractions and many other places. Quick bites are attractive to couples, young people, and employees of nearby companies.

Which is better, buying used or ordering a new food truck

The food truck business in Los Angeles or any other city in Washington State is relatively new, but already quite popular. This factor is due to affordability. For successful service, it is recommended to choose the right van, which will house the kitchen. There are two options here: buy a new or used food truck. The decision is made independently, taking into account the available budget. A new food truck can be bought ready-made or custom made. It is more reliable and safe. But its cost is quite high, so not everyone can afford it.

If you are limited in finances, you can consider buying a used model. Its price is an order of magnitude lower. But when choosing, you should carefully check its condition and documents. Otherwise, you may purchase a van that is defective or doesn’t meet sanitary standards.

Where to order a new food trailer for your requirements

If you don’t have enough money to start your own business, don’t despair. You can always find suitable options. You can try to find sponsors or offer your street food services to the owners of an existing restaurant. But it is still better to work for yourself. You can buy a van on many resources:

Food trailers for sale by customized order. This is the most expensive option. But you can be sure that the transport will meet all your requirements. Online adverts. Used food trucks are cheaper, you can choose the best option for you, make an appointment to inspect the vehicle. National online classifieds. These provide detailed specifications of the van. But there’s little likelihood you’ll see it in person before buying. Leasing and franchising. National companies sell specialized vans on wheels to suit marketing requirements.

If you’re leaning towards a new model, but you can’t afford such a purchase, you could consider leasing. This way you will try your hand at being an entrepreneur with the lowest costs.

Required food trailer equipment

But you should realize that buying or renting a food truck does not guarantee full-fledged work. Most likely the owner will need to supply it with special equipment for cooking, the cost of which should also be put in your budget. In addition, you will need such appliances as:

frying pans;

fryer;

ranges;

warmers;

salamanders;

charcoal fryers;

refrigeration unit;

freezer;

microwave;

toasters;

soup pot and others.

Don’t forget cleaning supplies and kitchen utensils. Depending on payment methods, you may need a POS terminal and a built-in WiFi router.

Running a large trade from a van near the house on your own is not as easy as it may seem at first glance. You need to consider all the pitfalls, conduct a detailed market analysis, and develop marketing strategies.

Before starting your own business, it is recommended to get advice from a qualified lawyer and accountant. It is necessary to draw up a preliminary business plan, taking into account all the costs and estimated profits, and also to take into account all the compulsory payments, such as taxes, insurance, and license. This will help to avoid misunderstandings and fines in the future. Follow the detailed instructions and turn your dreams into reality!