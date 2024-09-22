Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in solo crash 

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a solo crash on Saturday afternoon.

Kevyn Sarner, 32, of Saugus, died of multiple blunt force trauma after veering onto the shoulder on the northbound side of Sierra Highway near Mint Canyon Road and striking a block wall around 11 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol report.

After colliding with the block wall, Sarner and the bike struck the ground. The L.A. County Fire Department pronounced Sarner deceased upon arrival, according to a CHP report.

Sarner was three days shy of his birthday at the time of his death.