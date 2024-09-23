Homicide investigating 2 shooting deaths in Val Verde 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said Homicide Bureau officials are investigating a pair of shooting deaths that were initially reported as a possible incidence of domestic violence that became fatal Sunday night in Val Verde

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said the station received a call around 6:32 p.m. Sunday to a single-family home in the 28800 block of Paradise Road, with the informant, who was not identified, reporting a father had injured himself and his son.

The person on the scene flagged deputies and indicated there had been a shooting. The person’s relationship to the victims was not indicated in the initial report.

L.A. County Fire Department officials Monday confirmed they were dispatched to the scene regarding two patients at 6:40 p.m., arrived at 6:53 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital at 7:10 p.m.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed that homicide detectives are investigating two decedents, but no arrests were reported and there were believed to be no outstanding suspects.

The names of the two killed have not yet been released pending the next-of-kin notification.

A Homicide Bureau official was not immediately available Monday to confirm the nature of the incident as of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.