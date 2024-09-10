Travel Insurance: Don’t Risk Travelling Without It

Travel insurance essentials

Your chosen travel insurance policy will likely have variations that depend on your age and circumstances, the nature of the trip, and any special requirements you have. However, any travel insurance policy you consider must contain the following items of coverage:

⦁ Medical assistance—Including everything from trivial treatments to emergency procedures, extended periods of hospitalisation, and repatriation as required.

⦁ Cancellation/interruption of the trip—Travel insurance will cover the associated costs if your trip is interrupted or cancelled by circumstances beyond your control. This is especially important if you have expensive tickets to a specific event or show that is cancelled or re-scheduled. Depending on the conditions of your chosen travel insurance policy, you may be eligible for a full refund if that was the sole purpose of your trip.

⦁ Theft or accidental loss—Even the most cautious, safety-conscious travellers are not immune to clever scams, theft, or accidental loss of belongings. This element of any travel insurance policy ensures that any loss is temporary.

⦁ Emergency evacuation—Whether you need repatriation for medical reasons, because a dangerous conflict arises, or to avoid natural disasters, travel insurance provides the resources and funds to help you escape danger.

⦁ Lost/delayed/damaged baggage—A relatively rare occurrence with the advent of improved technology and transportation practices, lost/damaged luggage is still a common enough phenomenon that protecting yourself is essential.

⦁ Flight delays/cancellations—A comprehensive travel insurance policy will cover any costs incurred due to decisions and re-scheduling by your chosen airline.

Medical coverage: The foundation of any decent travel insurance policy

There is an excellent reason why medical cover tops the list in the last section and now gets one of its own. Simply put, none of the other things matters in the grand scheme of things. There is no arguing that delayed or lost luggage is frustrating, and broken sentimental items are a devastating loss. But they are only objects at the end of the day. Life is reduced to its simplest form without good health and the absence of pain. All other considerations will seem far behind in importance if you are unlucky enough to require medical attention overseas. You can add ‘potential financial ruin’ to that discomfort and stress without appropriate travel insurance.

Travel insurance: The ultimate safety net

In the wide range of things that can go wrong on any overseas trip, from losing expensive items to fleeing an erupting volcano, none are more costly or upsetting than requiring medical treatment. Provided you have comprehensively covered all travellers in your party for that, the rest are elements you can take or leave as you choose. Most standard travel insurance policies will provide all of the above anyway but always double-check that the medical coverage is robust and comprehensive.

It is no exaggeration to say that whole families have been severely financially compromised because one member was stuck in an overseas medical facility, accruing thousands in fees and not necessarily receiving the best treatment. Get the best travel insurance you can afford and enjoy your trip, knowing you are not alone if disaster strikes.