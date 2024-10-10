Blog

Deputies: Man detained following alleged burglary attempt 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A man was detained by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Thursday afternoon following a “burglary now call” after reportedly being caught on security footage at a Valencia home, according to station officials. 

Deputies were dispatched to the 24600 block of Montevista Lane, near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Tesoro Drive, shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday after a call came in for a burglary attempt, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

The suspect was known to the victim and a restraining order was in place, according to second-hand info provided to the station. 

The investigation is ongoing, and an arrest could not be confirmed as of this story’s publication.

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

