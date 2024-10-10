Deputies: Man detained following alleged burglary attempt 

A man was detained by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Thursday afternoon following a “burglary now call” after reportedly being caught on security footage at a Valencia home, according to station officials.

Deputies were dispatched to the 24600 block of Montevista Lane, near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Tesoro Drive, shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday after a call came in for a burglary attempt, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was known to the victim and a restraining order was in place, according to second-hand info provided to the station.

The investigation is ongoing, and an arrest could not be confirmed as of this story’s publication.