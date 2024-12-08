8 Ways to Help You Avoid Misdiagnosis

Being sick is one of the worst feelings, especially when talking about chronic and life-threatening conditions. Even the simplest ailments, such as flu, can put you out of commission. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only issue you have to worry about.

Many people needlessly suffer due to misdiagnosis. Instead of receiving proper treatment, they’re struggling with the condition for several weeks and even months before realizing what’s really happening. So, if you want to ensure your well-being, you need to start by properly analyzing your current situation.

In this article, we’ll cover 8 methods that will help you avoid misdiagnosis. Although you don’t have to use these tricks in every situation, they’re especially valuable for tricky, hard-to-eliminate conditions.

1. Write Down Symptoms

In many cases, we’re the ones to blame for misdiagnosis. Some people tend to forget or disregard some of the symptoms, putting their physicians in a precarious position. It isn’t uncommon for a doctor to get a follow-up call after their appointment, where the patient mentions a few other symptoms they initially forgot about.

You need to be very meticulous when outlining symptoms. If you’re struggling with the same condition for several weeks, we suggest you start making a daily diary. Write down how you were feeling each day and, specifically, write down your symptoms. Many times, people feel sharp temporary pain and disregard it, only to figure out this is an indication of a bigger problem.

2. Find the Best Expert

Aside from patients’ mistakes, doctors can also be the root cause behind diagnosis. This is especially true if you started your treatment with a GP instead of a specialist. So, as soon as you figure out which one of your systems is compromised, you should continue your healing process with a person that focuses on that particular organ.

But don’t stop there. You also need to be very thorough with your analysis. Get the blood work, MRIs, X-rays, and everything else that your specialist requires. Go a step further by copying your past records and tests. That way, the doctor will be able to follow the entire timeline of your condition and determine how things changed.

3. Share Medical History

Aside from writing down your symptoms, you should tell your doctor about your family and personal medical history. Hereditary conditions are especially important as they indicate a tendency for a disease to appear. Go all the way back to your grandparents, and consider if they suffered similar ailments as your parents.

4. Give Doctor Space

A common mistake patients make is making presumptions and misleading their physicians. For example, you might tell your specialists that you’re suffering from asthma, but your current respiratory issues are caused by a different condition. If you tell the doctor you’re suffering from asthma, they will take it at face value and might not analyze the problem further.

We recommend that you outline all the symptoms you’re currently experiencing, compare them to your past issues, and let the doctor do his work. Don’t disregard their suggestions, and instead, do all the necessary tests so they have a better understanding of your current state.

5. Talk About Drugs

Drugs completely change how our body functions. They might improve the function of specific organs without eliminating the root problem. Even if you feel better, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve properly addressed the issue.

If you’re suffering from several issues simultaneously, it’s vital that you mention all the drugs you’re currently taking. Furthermore, mention all the drugs you’ve tested for a few days, as they might also affect your results. If you’re not sure what the drug does, research it before going to a doctor. That way, the medical expert won’t have to browse the internet during the appointment.

6. Ask About Other Symptoms

Let’s say that a doctor has made a diagnosis, and you’ve started taking your therapy. After a few days, you’re still not feeling any improvement. In these situations, you should ask the doctor about other symptoms that are common for this condition.

That way, you can focus on certain symptoms, or better yet, lack thereof. If you notice that you’re suffering just one symptom out of ten possible, this might be an indication that you’ve been misdiagnosed.

7. Get a Second Opinion

If you’re not sure that your initial diagnosis is on point, you should seek a second opinion. Getting a second opinion is especially important if your first doctor seems disinterested in your case or if you think he’s not proficient enough. A second opinion is also essential if you’re suffering from two conditions affecting different organs.

Be careful with this method, though. The thing we sometimes see in practice is patients going to the second specialist and receiving a completely different diagnosis. This can be rather confusing, as you won’t know which doctor you should listen to. In these situations, patients go to a third specialist, which further prolongs their treatment.

8. Hire a Patient Advocate

By hiring a patient advocate, you won’t have any trouble communicating with your doctor. These medical experts help clients with various administrative tasks and insurance while also serving as mediators between physicians and patients.

As already mentioned, misdiagnosis often occurs as a result of miscommunication. A patient might be too hasty when explaining symptoms or might not have trouble with their selected specialist. A patient advocate will serve as a confidant, helping patients understand their condition and addressing any other issues that might lead to misdiagnosis.

Conclusion

Many people are infuriated when they’re misdiagnosed. This makes complete sense; not only are you wasting time and money, but you’re also suffering through horrendous symptoms.

To prevent these situations, we need to be responsible during each doctor’s appointment. We should never underestimate our symptoms and try our best to objectively share what we’re feeling. Finding the right specialist also helps. By going to a medical veteran, you’ll be able to address specific issues that most GPs would’ve overlooked.