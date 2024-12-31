Attempted kidnapping report deemed false 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping in Canyon Country and, after further investigation, authorities concluded there was no evidence of a crime on Monday afternoon, said officials.

Law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the Canyon Country Community Center on the 18400 block of Sierra Highway at 1:36 p.m. to investigate a possible kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl, said Sgt. Bill Edson, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were called by a third party not directly linked to the incident, he said. Once deputies arrived to investigate, the informant stated that they just relayed information another person had given them.

People in the area did not witness anything alarming, and the mother of the child did not state that the child was at risk, Edson added, therefore deputies deemed the incident as a false report.

No arrests were made, he confirmed, and no injuries were reported.