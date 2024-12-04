Katie Hill appointed to Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority 

News release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis has appointed former Rep. Katie Hill to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

“I am honored to serve on the LAHSA Commission at this critical juncture in addressing the homelessness crisis,” Hill said in a news release issued by Solis’ office. “Our system must rapidly evolve to be able to effectively utilize the increased public resources that have been dedicated to ending and preventing homelessness in our communities. We need to remove bureaucratic barriers while increasing accountability, and LAHSA’s success is crucial to doing so. I look forward to representing the perspective of direct service providers as the commission supports these efforts.”

Hill is a Saugus High School graduate who represented the Santa Clarita Valley in Congress in 2019. She was recently named CEO of Union Station Homeless Services, which serves homeless people in the San Gabriel Valley.

Prior to that, she served as deputy director of the Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System and as executive director of People Assisting the Homeless.

“Katie Hill’s experience as a leader in the homeless services sector will be an asset to the LAHSA commission, where she can use her expertise to improve LAHSA’s engagement with providers and ensure a better functioning homeless services system,” Solis said in the release. “I know she will be a fierce advocate for our unhoused neighbors, especially in the parts of the county where resources are more difficult to find.”

LAHSA, a joint powers authority of the county and city of Los Angeles, was created to address the ongoing challenges of homelessness in Los Angeles County.