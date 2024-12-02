The Right Private Wealth Management Assistance Services

As they traverse their financial paths, affluent people actively seek out the best private wealth management possibilities and tools because they have high aspirations for both them and their wealth. However, their wealth managers typically provide this group with the typical financial advisory expertise.

Approximately 46% of wealthy respondents stated that wealth management companies do not provide them with value-added services, and nearly one-third thought that robo-advisory services did not adequately address their inquiries.

They genuinely want individualized assistance in making investment choices, to be involved and informed about value-added solutions, and to have someone who can respond to inquiries that a pure-tech model cannot.

With DBS Treasures Private Client, DBS Bank has accelerated the wealth path of prosperous professionals and entrepreneurs around the region by utilizing this physical method to uncover opportunities and technologies that were previously exclusive to ultra-high net worth clients. Additionally, customers can effortlessly switch to the bank’s upscale private wealth management services when the time comes.

About 2,000 clients have migrated up the wealth continuum over the last two to three years, from the DBS Treasures Singapore platform, which has an investible asset minimum of S$350,000 (US$257,011), to the Treasures Private Client platform, which has an investible asset minimum of S$1.5 million (US$1.1 million).

Accelerate Your Path to Wealth

DBS Treasures uses machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to deliver timely, personalized advice and services that align with their clients’ personal and financial objectives.

From hedge fund investments and structured securities to international property finance options and estate planning, these include a range of alternatives intended to assist them in producing returns in accordance with their risk tolerance.

In order to create robust portfolios with a mix of stability and growth, clients can also take advantage of the bank’s in-house wealth management solutions, which are founded on a “Core-Satellite” methodology. Along with other assets to spread and efficiently manage risk, the core component is made up of a diverse mix of asset classes, such as bonds for steady cash flow and stocks for possible high returns. The satellite component, meanwhile, provides the adaptability to seize transient market opportunities and raise total investment returns.

Under the Core-Satellite concept, the bank uses a variety of investing methods aimed at improving the resilience of a portfolio. By making significant investments in assets at both extremes of the risk spectrum, the Barbell strategy, for example, aims to strike a balance between risk and profit. Another approach called I.D.E.A., which is divided into Innovators, Disruptors, Enablers, and Adapters, seeks to pinpoint industries and businesses that are most likely to succeed in the digital economy.

Additionally, the Wealth Management Account allows clients to easily examine and manage their portfolios, trade stocks, buy funds (including those that are only accessible to accredited investors), and conduct foreign currency operations. They also have prompt access to expert views and well-chosen investment ideas.

Always put safety first.

The wealthy investors of today don’t mind taking chances, but in a world that is unpredictable and always changing, protecting one’s fortune is just as crucial as increasing it.

DBS Treasures is supported by the globally recognized strength of the DBS Group, which has been rated Aa1 by Moody’s and AA- by S&P Global Ratings. Among other honours, DBS has been named Asia’s Best Bank for Wealth Management by Euromoney and the World’s Best Bank and Safest Bank in Asia by Global Finance for 15 consecutive years.

Having Access to a Worldwide Network

In a more unstable global environment, diversity has gained more attention as a strategy for generating profits and reducing risk. In order to better diversify their portfolios, wealthy investors are increasingly looking for access to markets outside of their native countries.

Many DBS Treasures clients will eventually reach a point where they are prepared to start a new chapter with DBS Treasures Private Client and the capabilities provided on that higher platform as their wealth increases. This change can be made by clients without affecting their experience.