One person transported in Sunday morning traffic collision

A traffic collision Sunday morning on the northbound side of McBean Parkway at Creekside Road in Valencia resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Sgt. Jason Elizondo of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies arrived on the scene at 8:34 a.m.

“The call came in at 8:31,” Elizondo said. “One person was transported.”

The ambulance left the scene and headed toward Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital 2 miles south on McBean.

At the scene, it appeared that the driver side of the vehicle was heavily damaged, the driver-side door crumbled up, exposing the inside of the vehicle. By the looks of it, the airbag was deployed.

A tow truck was clearing the crashed vehicle off the street just after 9 a.m. Northbound traffic on McBean was able to move around the wreck using the far-right lane.