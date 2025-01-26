Blog

One person transported in Sunday morning traffic collision

A traffic collision early Sunday morning in Valencia resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

A traffic collision Sunday morning on the northbound side of McBean Parkway at Creekside Road in Valencia resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. 

According to Sgt. Jason Elizondo of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies arrived on the scene at 8:34 a.m. 

“The call came in at 8:31,” Elizondo said. “One person was transported.” 

The ambulance left the scene and headed toward Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital 2 miles south on McBean. 

At the scene, it appeared that the driver side of the vehicle was heavily damaged, the driver-side door crumbled up, exposing the inside of the vehicle. By the looks of it, the airbag was deployed. 

A tow truck was clearing the crashed vehicle off the street just after 9 a.m. Northbound traffic on McBean was able to move around the wreck using the far-right lane. 

Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS