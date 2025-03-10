10 SCV elementary schools earn state distinguished honor 

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced Tuesday that 10 local elementary schools were among the 336 schools selected for the state’s distinguished schools list for 2025.

Old Orchard Elementary, Meadows Elementary, and Pico Canyon Elementary in the Newhall School District, Leona H. Cox Community Elementary in the Sulphur Springs Union School District, and Cedarcreek Elementary, Rosedell Elementary, Plum Canyon Elementary, Mountainview Elementary, West Creek Academy, and North Park Elementary in the Saugus Union School District were recognized for their work in closing the achievement gap and demonstrating exceptional student performance, according to the state Department of Education’s press release.

“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 336 elementary schools for their efforts to provide exemplary public education to all students. Excellent elementary schools play a critical role in the life outcomes of our young people,” Thurmond said in the release. “This year’s California Distinguished Schools celebration provides us with an opportunity to recognize the hard work of our elementary educators and school staff who help our students discover passions and experiences that will propel them.”

The release said the exceptional elementary schools recognized this year are illustrative of the persistence and promise of California’s students, educators and schools. The California Department of Education uses multiple measures to identify and select eligible schools based on their performance on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard.

Schools were selected by analyzing data reported through the 2024 California School Dashboard, according to the release, with a focus on demonstrating excellence and growth in academic achievement and ensuring a positive school climate.