9 Sites Like Liquidation.com for Pallets & Truckloads

Liquidation.com is the home for high-end products from big retailers and manufacturers, such as Amazon, Dollar General, Home Depot, and Target.

It is an amazing source of liquidated items, available at up to 90% discount. Some listings are available at as low as $100. With a reputation of serving across the US and 200+ other nations, they’re simply great.

However, at times, you might want to switch, whether it’s because you’re bored of their catalog, want to switch things up, or their products are just not delivering what they claim.

In that case, here’s a range of alternative sites that are just as great as Liquidation.com. C’mon, let’s get started!

9 Sites Like Liquidation.com

If you’re looking for the ultimate website like Liquidation.com that never lets you down, you should definitely give a shot to Up Liquidation.

Be it amazing prices, good quality products, or a diverse range, the answer to every demand is Up Liquidation! With 15 years of industry expertise, the Dallas-based business has been voted the #1 liquidation company.

Unique Factors

They have direct contracts with manufacturers and retailers, so there’s no middleman, ensuring only the best prices for you.

Headquartered in Dallas and located in North Carolina and Nevada, they can dispatch and fulfill orders at lightning speed right to your doorstep.

With warehouses over a million square feet of space, they don’t deliver lots directly from others’ inventory. They source everything in their own warehouses and inspect every lot to ensure a transparent listing.

Anyone can buy from them. You don’t need a business license or contracts. They also have lots of different sizes, making it affordable for businesses of all sizes.

Their friendly customer care is available 24/7 to guide you about the best lots for your needs.

2. Direct Liquidation

Having been in the business for over 13 years, Direct Liquidation is another great replacement for Liquidation.com. Believe it or not, they have sold 35 million items and counting through their lots till now.

Unique Factors

They excel in dealing with customer returns, overstocks, and end-of-life items. You’ll find diverse products in their inventory, from electronics and home appliances to clothing and toys.

They’ve earned over 2500+ favorable reviews, served 1 million satisfied customers, and sold goods worth $275 million with a retail value of $1.7 billion.

They’re committed to minimizing waste production and promoting sustainability. They ensure all items that can’t be sold at all are donated, recycled, or disposed of properly.

3. Select Liquidation

Select Liquidation is the next star in this list as a leading Liquidation.com alternative. With 10+ years of experience in the field and experts in liquidation, they’ve been helping businesses start and grow seamlessly over the years.

Unique Factors

They primarily deal with customer returns, overstocks, and liquidated inventory. Products can be of varied conditions, such as brand-new or refurbished.

They have close connections with Target, Amazon, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and other renowned retailers.

If you can, invest in their truckloads, as they are the most profitable. Each has 24+ pallets and a total of 500-800 products.

Every item comes with authenticity certifications to ensure your business never gets in trouble for selling counterfeits. This also helps build trust among customers.

You can let them deliver your order directly or even request a self-pickup.

4. Via Trading

If you’re looking for an option that has been in business for a long time, try Via Trading. Born in 2002, Via Trading specializes in wholesale. They’ve been serving businesses of all sizes for a long time, including wholesalers, auctioneers, retailers, and even brokers.

Unique Factors

They’re a preferred partner of the National Flea Market Association (NMFA).

All listing descriptions are pretty accurate, and there’s no minimum buying value. This has made them a favorite among many.

You can check out their warehouse before investing in them. If you like something instantly, you can even shop in person!

You can either let them ship your order or pick it up by yourself.

5. Wholesale 101

Wholesale 101, another great Liquidation.com alternative, is another amazing home for quality liquidation lots. Initially a B2C e-commerce business, it was born in 2011 – an NEJ division that was established in 1990. Later on, they evolved into a B2B business, offering bulk inventory.

Unique Factors

They inspect 100% of their lots to maximize your inspection.

You will find products from several famous brands, ensuring your reselling store will become a local favorite!

Crazy discounts of around 82% off MSRP await you on their website.

They add new listings every day, so check their inventory repeatedly!

Complete transparency about LTL freight rates during checkout.

6. BULQ

BULQ is a huge player in the liquidation industry, making it an appropriate replacement for Liquidation.com. You can find amazing truckloads and pallets of varying conditions on their website, such as brand new, looks new, used, used yet working, uninspected returns, and salvage.

Unique Factors

Most products are from retail giants, such as Amazon, Groupon, Walmart, and Target.

They have 20+ years of experience in the industry and have the loyalty and trust of millions of customers.

They restock thrice every day, so you can check their website more than once a day to find the right lot. You can also stay updated by using their app.

All manifests are guaranteed and 99% accurate.

7. BlueLots

The next option is BlueLots Liquidation – a wholesaler liquidation pallet dealer. They collect diverse products from renowned retail giants. From beauty and fashion items to electronics and decor, you’ll find a range of products on their platform. They primarily offer auctions instead of direct selling.

Unique Factors

Every item in your life comes with an authenticity guarantee to ensure you know any branded item isn’t a knock-off.

They deliver liquidation lots across 48 American states (except Hawaii and Alaska) at a flat shipping rate.

The platform also lets you bid on their auctions manually or using proxy bidding software.

8. Liquiditys

From liquidation lots of diverse sizes to mystery boxes, Liquiditys brings it all to you! They don’t just keep electronics, housewares, and clothing. You will also find groceries, furniture, sports gear, and several other general merchandise.

Unique Factors

Their lots primarily contain overstocks, customer returns, store returns, damaged boxes, and salvaged items.

They have products from Amazon, Walmart, Cost Way, Coca-Cola, Target, Samsung, Walgreens, Kohl’s, and more.

They entertain requests for custom pallets based on business niches or individual customer needs.

Since they have direct contracts with Amazon, you can rest assured there are no middleman charges.

All products are shipped directly from the retailers’ stores.

9. American Merchandise Liquidators, Inc. (Amlinc)

Amlinc has been around in the industry for 25+ years. The experienced liquidation dealer offers truckloads, pallets, and boxes. They even insist on visiting their warehouse so that you make a well-informed choice. You can even buy there in person.

Unique Factors

Find the best deals on their website in the “Most Popular,” “Recently Added,” “Ending Soon,” and “Hot Deal Alerts” sections.

You’ll primarily find overstocks, customer returns, and closeouts.

They offer financing services for buyers with low funds. After filling out a form, they find you the best option based on your credit rating and other details.

Final Words

While Liquidation.com is great, these listed options are no less than outstanding. Whether you run a reselling store or sell in flea markets, give these options a chance and find out which one works best for you.

However, before you place an order, remember to check which one caters to your exact needs. Once you partner with an incredible source, watch your business grow swiftly with their products.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Are Liquidation Goods So Cheap?

Liquidation goods usually take up valuable inventory space, making manufacturers and retailers lose money on storage space while not selling much.

Manufacturers and retailers sell them in bulk truckloads, pallets, and boxes at a fraction of their original prices to clear stocks fast. Thus, liquidation goods are extremely pocket-friendly compared to market prices.

The low pricing strategy accelerates inventory clearing while helping liquidation businesses and resellers earn good revenue.

Are These Liquidation Sites Safe to Use?

Absolutely!

We only suggested the best liquidation sites after using their services, starting with our favorites. All of them are completely safe to use. However, research well to find their best lots and learn their return policies properly to ensure you know what to expect from them.

What is the Best Liquidation Site that can Replace Liquidation.com?

The best alternative for Liquidation.com is Up Liquidation. With a team of liquidation experts specializing in reverse logistics, they have been in this industry for quite a while and have earned the trust of every last customer. They are an all-time favorite for finding goods, even better than Liquidation.com!

Are Liquidation Products Good or Bad?

This depends on the source.

In general, liquidation websites stock up all kinds of products, including brand-new, shelf-pulls, overstocks, customer returns, and manufacturing damaged products. So, you can find both good and bad products in the mix. So, it’s important to read the lot description, including product condition, and check reviews.

However, as per our experience and the website reviews, Up Liquidation offers the best products of all. Their lot contains products of assured quality, making them stand out among customers.

Can I Make Good Money from Liquidation Products?

Absolutely!

Many have built their reselling store and increased profit margins by buying liquidation goods. Then, they sell those on online stores, such as eBay, Facebook, and local flea markets.

However, make sure you buy liquidation products only from trusted sources to ensure maximum products are in the best condition.