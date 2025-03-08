Armed robbery reported in Stevenson Ranch  

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call after three suspects robbed a victim of money at gunpoint in Stevenson Ranch, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 26900 block of Timberline Terrace and deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Sgt. Johnny Gillespie, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim stated a person pointed a gun at them and took an envelope of money, Gillespie said. A total of three suspects were involved in the incident, he added.

No suspect description was provided as it was an ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made as of the publication of this story.

According to Gillespie, a person matching the suspect’s description was taken into custody earlier Saturday morning, but it has not been confirmed if that is the person connected to the robbery.

No injuries were reported, and no additional information was available.