Deputies: Callers report crowd of ‘50 to 100 juvies’ on bikes  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputies received reports of juveniles riding bikes in a caravan-like style on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesman with the station.

Watch Deputy Gonzalez, with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said authorities were notified of “50 to 100 juvies riding bikes” near the intersection of Avenue Scott and Avenue Tibbitts at 1:03 p.m. in the Valencia Industrial Center.

According to video footage on a crime reporting app, the riders were on what looked like a mix of bikes, e-bikes and dirt bikes.

Gonzalez could not confirm whether a crime was committed and had no additional information regarding the call. He did not know if any injuries were reported.

The city of Santa Clarita in recent weeks has released a series of videos about the ongoing discussion over e-bikes and their safety, as they have become popular among teenagers in recent years.

In one video on the city’s official Instagram account posted on Jan. 6, SCV Sheriff’s Station Public Information Officer Deputy Robert Jensen speaks about the difference between e-bikes and e–motorcycles.

According to the video, e-bikes can ride up to a max of 28 mph and “there’s no driver’s license required to ride the e-bike. It just has to have pedals,” Jensen said in the video.

“E-motorcycles go way faster than 28 mph, they’re extremely dangerous especially because they’re not equipped with proper lighting equipment and proper safety equipment,” he said in the video.

In a later video posted on Feb. 10, Deputy Jagiello with the motorcycle enforcement team of the local station provides additional information regarding the differences in e-bikes.

“Class I, II and III e-bikes ARE allowed wherever traditional bikes can go—but riders must follow the same rules of the road: Stop completely at stop signs and lights, signal your turns, and ride predictably—no weaving!,” the post read. “Class I and II – Helmets required for riders under 17, no license needed. Class III – Riders must be 16+ and ALL riders are required to wear a helmet, no matter the age. If you’re riding an e-bike, be responsible, stay alert and help keep our roads, paseos and paths safe for everyone!”

For more information regarding e-bike safety tips visit: BikeSantaClarita.com.