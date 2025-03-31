Deputies: Stolen electric bike, suspect pays with prop movie money 

A Surron Light Bee X electric bike was stolen during an exchange and was paid for using prop movie money at the 27000 block of Ensemble Place on Saturday, according to Sgt. Josh Nemeth with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call came in around 3 p.m. and deputies arrived on scene shortly after, Nemeth said.

“A friend of my son was trying to sell a Surron Light Bee X today to a kid named Giovanni and the kid gave him $5000 in counterfeit dollars and stole the bike while his mom was counting it,” according to Michael West’s post on Nextdoor.

West added in another Nextdoor post, “As they were counting it and noticed it was fake the boy rode off with the bike.”

Nemeth could not confirm whether the suspect is outstanding because he is a minor.