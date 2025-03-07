Residential burglary reported in Canyon Country 

Deputies are investigating a possible burglary in Canyon Country after a resident returned home Friday morning to find their room ransacked, according to a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Deputy D. Reeder, authorities were dispatched to a possible burglary on the 28600 block of Winterdale Drive at 10:33 a.m. and arrived at the scene of the incident four minutes later.

The 911 caller discovered her bedroom was ransacked and she believed her house might have been burglarized, he said. As deputies conducted their initial investigation, they confirmed it was a home burglary, he added, and no information on a possible suspect was available.

It is unknown if any items were damaged or stolen from the residence at the time of this story’s publication, and no additional information was available, he added.

This is a developing news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.