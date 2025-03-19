Signs of Identity Theft: What to Watch For

Identity theft is a growing concern in today’s digital world, with more than 5.7 million cases of fraud and identity theft reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2024 (an increase from 4.7 million the previous year). With cybercriminals and identity thieves constantly finding new ways to access personal information, being vigilant about the warning signs of identity theft is essential.

Here, we explore key indicators to help you spot identity theft early and take steps to defend yourself, as well as how to report identity theft.

Identity theft signs to look out for

Unfamiliar charges, withdrawals or inquiries

One of the most common signs of identity theft is seeing unauthorized charges on your credit card or withdrawals from your bank account. Even small unfamiliar amounts could indicate a thief is testing your account before making larger transactions. Regularly review your bank and credit card statements to catch these anomalies quickly.

Receiving notifications about new credit accounts or loans you didn’t apply for, or seeing them on your credit reports, is also a major red flag. Identity thieves often use stolen information to open credit cards, personal loans or other financial accounts in your name. If you spot this, contact the lender immediately to report the fraud.

Missing or unexpected bills or mail

If you suddenly stop receiving important bills, bank statements or other mail, it might not just be a postal issue. Identity thieves may redirect your mail to access sensitive information or to prevent you from noticing unauthorized activity.

Additionally, if you start receiving bills for goods or services you never purchased or statements from a bank or credit card account you didn’t open, this could be a sign of fraudulent activity. Contact the institution and report the fraud to the authorities.

Your credit score changes unexpectedly

An unexplained drop in your credit score might be a sign of identity theft. Thieves might max out your credit limits or fail to make payments on fraudulent accounts, which can damage your score. Regularly monitoring your credit report can help you spot these changes early.

Fraud alerts or rejected applications

Being denied for a loan or credit application due to debts or accounts you don’t recognize is another warning sign. Additionally, if you receive fraud alerts from your bank or credit card company, take them seriously and investigate immediately.

Unusual activity on online accounts

Unauthorized logins, password changes or unfamiliar devices accessing your online accounts can indicate that your information has been compromised. Enable multi-factor authentication and change your passwords immediately if this happens.

Debt collection calls for unknown accounts

Getting calls from debt collectors about accounts you never opened is a clear indicator of identity theft. Request a validation notice from the debt collector and dispute the debt if it’s fraudulent.

Your data is Involved in a breach

Having your data exposed in a data breach puts you at higher risk of being targeted by identity thieves since your personal information could be circulated by hackers and used to open accounts in your name. Change any passwords that may have been compromised and if your Social Security Number or other data was exposed, keep a close eye on your credit reports and consider signing up for free credit monitoring.

How to report identity theft

If you suspect identity theft, act quickly to limit the damage:

File a report with the FTC: Visit IdentityTheft.gov to report the theft and create a recovery plan.





Contact financial institutions: Notify your bank, credit card issuers and any other relevant institutions to freeze or close affected accounts.





Place a fraud alert: Contact the three major credit bureaus (Experian, TransUnion and Equifax) to add a fraud alert to your credit report.





File a police report: Some institutions may require a police report as part of their fraud investigation process.





Monitor your accounts: Check your credit reports and financial statements for additional unauthorized activity.