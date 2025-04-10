Deputies investigating possible break-ins at multiple businesses 

About six to eight businesses have reported window smashes Thursday morning throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, but it is not yet known if anything was stolen from the businesses, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Watch Sgt. Johnny Gillespie, deputies were alerted that several businesses had their windows and glass doors smashed in. The calls began coming in early Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m.

At the time of this story’s publication, Gillespie added deputies are currently at the scenes conducting their investigation and figuring out if anything was stolen from the businesses.

This is a developing story, and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.