CHP: Man arrested on suspicion of hit and run after allegedly forcing vehicle off highway 

California Highway Patrol officers tracked down and arrested a 52-year-old Los Angeles man on Friday on suspicion of felony hit and run after he allegedly forced a vehicle carrying a pregnant woman and children off State Route 138 while attempting to make an illegal pass, according to a CHP spokesman.

CHP officers responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash on State Route 138 near Old Ridge Route Road at approximately 9:29 p.m. Friday, with witnesses stating that a blue Honda was driven off the road by a semi-truck, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

Burgos-Lopez wrote in an email that the semi-truck was last seen getting on the northbound Interstate 5. CHP Fort Tejon units were then dispatched, and later located the semi-truck and arrested the driver on suspicion of felony hit and run causing injury, according to Burgos-Lopez.

The driver of the Honda was a pregnant woman who also had children in the vehicle, Burgos-Lopez wrote. He added that the occupants of the Honda were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The suspect was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station but was released on Saturday, according to Sheriff’s Department records.