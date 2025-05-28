FBI agents conduct raid on Saugus home 

FBI agents and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team conducted a raid on a Saugus home on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Laura Eimiller, media coordinator for the L.A. FBI Field Office, confirmed in an emailed statement that federal agents were at the 28700 block of Park Woodland Place Wednesday morning serving warrants on behalf of another FBI division.

She wrote that nothing has been made public as of Wednesday afternoon and added that she was not able to release how many warrants were served.

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said that the station was made aware that federal agents were conducting a morning raid.

He said that the station’s Crime Impact Team assisted in the raid, but that was routine when another agency comes into the area.

No additional information was made immediately available as of this story’s publication.