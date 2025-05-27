SCV Water supports Newsom’s proposal on Delta project 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency announced that it supports a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom designed to eliminate costly red tape and litigious delays for the Delta Conveyance Project while maintaining environmental protections.

“The DCP is a critical infrastructure modernization project that will protect and maintain the State Water Project, California’s most reliable and affordable source of water,” said a release from SCV Water.

The State Water Project provides water to 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland. It also accounts for approximately half of the annual water supply for all residents and businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“For decades, the Delta Conveyance Project has faced unnecessary red tape and lengthy, avoidable delays,” SCV Water Board President Maria Gutzeit said in the release. “The State Water Project provides critical water supplies to the Santa Clarita Valley, but it is clear that it must be modernized to ensure long-term reliability. We support Gov. Newsom’s proposal to create efficiencies that will bring this important project closer to delivery and eliminate costly delays that are ultimately shouldered by ratepayers.”

Over the next 20 years, California could lose 10% of its overall water supplies and the reliability of the State Water Project could be reduced by as much as 23%, the release said. “Prioritizing the efficient approval and expeditious construction of water infrastructure projects like the DCP will allow California to capture and store more water during wet years so that the state is prepared for the next inevitable drought,” the release said.

In late 2024, SCV Water’s board of directors voted to continue funding the Delta Conveyance Project, saying it is a key component of a broader suite of actions to maximize water use efficiency and ensure the State Water Project’s continued ability to meet California’s current and future water needs.