Animal Tracks set to launch new programming, seeking volunteers 

Want to feed a miniature donkey a fresh piece of lettuce? Or witness a wolf pack up close and learn more about their behavior?

Just a few miles north of Santa Clarita, you can do just that, at Animal Tracks Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing exotic animals from the illegal pet trade industry and educating the public in fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for wildlife.

Animal Tracks Inc. is home to over 70 animals of 26 different species, Executive Director Stacy Gunderson said in a recent phone interview with The Signal.

Among the sanctuary’s residents ready to welcome visitors are: AJ the porcupine, Chrissy the baboon (who just recently celebrated her 21st birthday with tons of fermented apple juice), David and Brayoncé, the mini donkeys, and many others.

As the summer season approaches, staff are actively working to incorporate new programming to boost ticket sales and seek out volunteers, as Animal Tracks has recently been challenged in bringing in both, Gunderson said.

Animal Tracks Executive Director Stacy Gunderson feeds lettuce to Spirit the Quarter Horse on June 17, 2025 in Agua Dulce, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

In 2019, “we were booked six months in advance, and now the whole world is kind of in a different place. COVID taught us that you don’t necessarily have to get up and go out,” she said. “We’re having trouble finding people that are dedicated to the animals as they once were.”

To connect with the community further, the “Little Trackers” tour is a new program set to launch in early July, and will give families with young children the chance to take a journey and meet some of the organization’s smaller animals.

“It’ll be very safe. And there’ll be very little human interaction. It’ll all be about animal interaction,” she said. The “Little Trackers” program does not give guests a view of all the animals at the facility, but Gunderson assured it’ll be a fun learning experience for children and each tour will have a variety of animals to greet.

Those interested in meeting the larger animals like the kangaroos or monkeys are encouraged to purchase tickets for a weekend tour, ideally designed for ages 5 and up.

“Animal Tracks is a psychological healing center for animals, but also for people,” Gunderson said, adding that her staff is always ready to deliver an immersive and pleasant experience.

Animal Tracks volunteers Candace Smith and Khristy Grable inside the enclosure where children will meet animals during the “Little Trackers” program set to launch in early July. Photo taken on June 17, 2025 in Agua Dulce, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We want you to come here. We care about our visitors as much as we care about our animals. We want to create a family-like feeling. We want to inspire people,” she added.

Gunderson said her passion for animals began early in life, describing her work as “the greatest job in the world on a good day, and the saddest job in the world, because animals don’t live as long as we do. It’s a very worthwhile endeavor.”

To continue their efforts in tackling the ongoing exotic animal trade, which is still a large problem, according to Gunderson, Animal Tracks is seeking volunteers who can assist with daily operations including animal care, tours, gardening, constriction and mechanics.

“We want to find those pockets of people that love animals and bring them here to Animal Tracks,” she said. “What I find here is that the animals are the bridge, and when people come here with depression or giving something bigger than yourself, it is very, very inspiring.”

For more information on volunteer opportunities or to purchase tickets visit: https://www.animaltracksinc.org

Chrissy the Baboon enjoys some enrichment activity while she’s accompanied by Animal Tracks Executive Director Stacey Gunderson on June 17, 2025 in Agua Dulce, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal