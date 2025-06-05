Castaic Lake to remain closed for body search 

Castaic Lake is scheduled to be closed Thursday as the search for a man reported missing and presumed drowned in the water is set to continue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

SIB Sgt. Daniel Padilla said Wednesday evening there have been no updates available regarding the search effort at the lake’s lagoon, where a man fell off a paddleboard Sunday and has yet to be found.

Sheriff’s officials said Monday they established a 6-acre area where they believe the missing man, Espiridion Philip “Speedy” Camez, 61, fell into the water shortly after noon.

A 911 call indicated two people fell in Castaic Lake while paddleboarding, with paramedics receiving the call at 12:23 p.m., according to Capt. Sheila Kelleher of the L.A. County Fire Department. First responders were at the lake 15 minutes later.

The LASD Emergency Services Department has been searching the lake daily since Sunday afternoon with no sign of Camez yet.