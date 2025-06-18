CHP officers detain narcotics suspect from San Bernardino 

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area units detained a narcotics suspect Tuesday night after they engaged in a pursuit originating in San Bernardino County, according to officials.

According to Officer Ramon Kendricks, spokesman for CHP Traffic Management, CHP Newhall-area units engaged in the pursuit when it reached the northbound Interstate 5 freeway on Tuesday night.

Kendricks said the CHP officers were able to detain the driver of the pickup truck and, according to the CHP Traffic Management Incident Logs, the driver was handed off to San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department deputies.

CHP Newhall-area personnel were not available to provide additional information about the pursuit on Wednesday morning.

According to reports from ABC7, at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a wanted narcotics suspect from San Bernardino County pulled over on the northbound I-5, just south of Templin Highway, after leading both CHP officers and San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department deputies on a lengthy pursuit.

The northbound I-5 had a full lane closure for a short time while officers detained the driver and searched the vehicle, reported ABC7.