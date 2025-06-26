City to break ground on new bike park 

Santa Clarita’s cycling enthusiasts shared their excitement Tuesday about the city’s latest offering for recreational space: the Haskell Canyon Bike Park.

The Santa Clarita City Council approved the construction contract for the park at Tuesday’s meeting. A groundbreaking announced Wednesday is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. July 1 at the park’s new address, 21450 Copper Hill Drive.

The 380-acre park is expected to combine hundreds of acres of city open space and grading to make bike inclines, ramps and trails for cyclists of all skill levels.

Due to the off-road location, attendees with four-wheel-drive vehicles are welcome to drive directly to the groundbreaking site, according to a city announcement Wednesday. Or, they can park in the Haskell Canyon Open Space parking lot.

Nina Moskol, president of the SCV Bicycle Coalition, shared support for the project on behalf of the group. She said during public comment Tuesday that the city’s first bike park, which opened in 2020, has seen “wild popularity.”

“Since its opening, the cycling community has recognized the potential need for, and requested of the city even more space, specifically to provide adequate room for events, competitions and a wide array of trails to support all levels of bicycle-riding skills,” she said. There are few places like Santa Clarita, where you can take off on a ride from your house and be surrounded by bucolic canyons in just a few minutes.

“Off-road and trail bicycling is helping Santa Clarita build its reputation as a destination city,” Moskol said, urging the council to approve the project, which it did on a unanimous consent-calendar vote. “Cyclists from all over Southern California look forward to visiting here, riding here and even making our city their new home because of bicycling infrastructure.”

City planners previously called for a July-to-December timeline for the project, which would add 15 miles of trails throughout two “programming areas”: the Haskell Bike Park Core and the Blue Cloud Trailhead.

“This project supports the city’s broader goal of positioning Santa Clarita as a leading mountain biking destination in Southern California, attracting outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers year-round,” according to a city news release Wednesday.