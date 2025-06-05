College Briefs for June 5

Smith named to Goshen College dean’s list

Goshen College recently recognized 156 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the 2024-25 spring semester dean’s list, including Jasmin Smith, a senior broadcasting major from Santa Clarita.

The dean’s list includes traditional undergraduate students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade.

The college, in Goshen, Indiana, initiated its dean’s list in fall 1999, celebrating the achievement of students who have met high academic standards.

Armendariz earns University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree

Griffin Evan Wheeler Armendariz of Stevenson Ranch was among 3,591 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 3, 17 and 18.

Armendariz earned a juris doctor from the College of Law.

The graduates are from 57 countries, 46 U.S. states and 250-plus Nebraska communities.

Local students earn Utah Tech University dean’s list honors

Three local students at Utah Tech University were among 1,021 students earning dean’s list honors for the spring 2025 semester.

The following local students were among those honored:

• Corbin Arnold, of Canyon Country.

• Laila Mendoza, of Newhall.

• Dylann Pinto, of Canyon Country.

To qualify, students had to attain a 3.5 to 3.89 GPA and complete at least 15 credits.

Utah Tech University offers more than 300 academic programs and its motto is “active learning. active life.”

Wallace graduates from University of Texas

Brandon Wallace, of Santa Clarita, graduated with a master of science in data science from The University of Texas at Austin in spring 2025.

Wallace was one of nearly 9,500 students who received an undergraduate, master’s or doctoral degree.

UT Austin celebrated its 142nd graduating class during commencement ceremonies on May 10. Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind television blockbusters such as “Yellowstone” and “Landman,” was the featured commencement speaker.

Founded in 1883, the University’s main campus spans 431 acres with a community of almost 54,000 students, 3,500 faculty members and 15,000 staff members and includes over 580,000 living alumni across the globe.

Perry named to Berry College dean’s list

Megan Perry, of Newhall, was named to the spring 2025 dean’s list at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest.