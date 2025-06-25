D.A. declines sex-crime charge against SCV man  

A Special Victims Unit detective said Wednesday that a case was declined for filing against a Santa Clarita man arrested Sunday on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts against a child 14 or 15 years old.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 35-year-old sales technician, following the accusation of an underage female who was identified as a family friend, according to Sgt. Joseph Mesa of the Special Victims Unit.

Mesa said the allegation stemmed from a late disclosure. The victim said the assault happened in 2022, and detectives were unable to gather any physical evidence or witnesses to corroborate the allegation.

Mesa said, because of that, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office declined to file the case.

The suspect was released from custody Wednesday.