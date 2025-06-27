Deputies announce arrests in ‘jugging’ investigation 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced Friday a pair of arrests in a “jugging” investigation that spanned several counties.

The crime that involves a customer being targeted after leaving a bank, often followed from a distance as they leave a branch and then robbed once at a more convenient location for a thief or thieves.

“The suspects are believed to be part of an organized ‘jugging crew’ responsible for a multi-county theft spree impacting victims throughout Ventura, San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties,” according to an email from Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The investigation began June 17, Jensen wrote, after a man withdrew approximately $20,000 from a Wells Fargo on McBean Parkway. After heading home to Saugus, the man briefly left his vehicle unattended, and a pair of thieves who followed him from the bank stole the money from his vehicle.

The term is believed to be called “jugging” as an allusion to the perception that a victim is visible to potential thieves by their large “jug” of money, i.e. a large deposit envelope, briefcase or another identifiable sign of cash or property.

Station officials did not indicate how the suspect’s vehicle was identified as the case; however, once they had determined the vehicle, which was linked to a fraudulent temporary license plate, they were able to connect the suspect’s vehicle to other incidents.

Detectives, working with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau, the Special Assignment Team and other local police agencies from Camarillo to Fontana, found a handful of other victims, including some related to incidents that happened the day prior to the SCV incident, according to Jensen’s email.

“Through coordinated investigative efforts and information sharing across jurisdictions, SCV SAT deputies and LASD Major Crimes Bureau identified and arrested two suspects: Dimarkus Mitchell and Sharmaine Roberts-Wilson,” Jensen stated, adding both were arrested on suspicion of grand theft charges and remained in custody as of this story’s publication.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for any information about potential charges. Both suspects are due in court Monday at the L.A. County Superior Courthouse in San Fernando to answer to their charges, according to LASD custody records available online.

There have been reports of local incidents that have drawn attention on social media as well as a number of warnings for potential victims.

The federal government offered these tips to help prevent bank jugging:

• Take note of anyone who is suspiciously hanging around in the lobby or parking lot and does not appear to be occupied.

• Try not to be distracted while in a financial institution. Avoid being on your phone, wearing earbuds, etc.

• Before leaving the counter or ATM/ITM after receiving cash, secure it in a different bag (other than the small zipper cash bags or envelopes utilized), such as a briefcase or purse.

• Lock your car doors when you get into your vehicle.

• Do not leave large amounts of money inside your vehicle.

• Notice if any vehicles follow you out of the parking lot and make sure you are not being followed.

Anyone with additional information about these suspects or similar incidents is encouraged to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters can also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.