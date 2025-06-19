Deputies investigating report of attack in Newhall 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating an emergency call Thursday morning concerning an individual reportedly cutting off a man’s genitals in Newhall, according to a station official.

As of the publication of this story, deputies had not yet ascertained whether the report was accurate.

Watch Deputy Nicholas Hoslet said that the station received an initial report of an individual cutting off a man’s genitals at 10:34 a.m. on the 23900 block of Wildwood Canyon Road.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the reporting party stated that a woman was laughing and stated she cut off her boyfriend’s genitals.

Hoslet said that when deputies arrived on the scene, they could not locate the reporting party and are searching for the person as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.