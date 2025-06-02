Deputy gets 4 months for Lancaster altercation 

A Valencia man received a four-month prison sentence Monday in response to his federal conviction for using excessive force as a sheriff’s deputy responding to theft reported at a Lancaster grocery store.

Trevor Kirk, 31, was facing sentencing for a misdemeanor charge thanks to a last-minute deal negotiated between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Kirk’s lawyer, Tom Yu. Kirk’s sentence also included one year of probation. The potential fines were waived.

Yu said Monday he plans to file an appeal of the sentence as soon as the proceeding is officially over at the end of this week.

“Obviously, I respect the judge’s ruling,” Yu said Monday. “However, we will be filing a notice of appeal immediately, to appeal the motion that was denied for Trevor Kirk’s acquittal under the Rule 29 of the federal rules of criminal procedure.” That law allows the court to “consider whether the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction.”

Jacy Houseton is taken to the ground by Deputy Trevor Kirk. Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled that he did not have the authority to set aside the conviction but he agreed to lessening the sentencing charge to a misdemeanor in light of the government’s new claims.

The federal government initially charged Kirk with a felony count of deprivation of rights under the color of law for his physical confrontation with Jacy Houseton in June 2023.

A jury agreed with the federal government’s complaint, that Kirk used excessive force and misleadingly broadcast that he was in a fight with Houseton, in convicting him of a felony charge in February that could have resulted in a seven-plus-year sentence.

After Bill Essayli was named head of prosecution for the Central District of California in April, the government began to make several post-conviction filings that completely changed its case.

The federal government claimed that Jacy Houseton did not sustain serious injury in the confrontation. Houseton submitted records from the Antelope Valley Medical Center stating Houseton broke a bone in her wrist. Courtesy

The government initially filed an argument claiming the U.S. Probation Office was “patently unjust” based on circumstances that were not brought forth or were presented in a misleading manner during the trial.

The government’s post-trial deal that sought to dismiss the felony conviction and lessen the eligible charge for sentencing claimed Houseton was physical with Kirk and also did not sustain injuries.

Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled that he did not have the authority to set aside the conviction but he agreed to lessening the sentencing charge to a misdemeanor in light of the government’s new claims.

Houseton’s counsel argued there was “not one shred of good cause” to set aside the conviction, and protesters of the prosecution’s agreement, including a group called Cancel the Contract Antelope Valley, called it a “racist, sweetheart deal” during a courthouse protest last month.