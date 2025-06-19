Driver leads CHP on pursuit, crashes into Sheriff’s Station 

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after leading California Highway Patrol Newhall-area units on a pursuit early Thursaday morning and crashing into a brick wall in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to a station official.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Watch Sgt. Anthony Levin said that in the early-morning hours CHP officers were following a driver who ended up crashing the vehicle into the brick wall in front of the sheriff’s station.

He said that the driver was suspected of driving under the influence.

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to the sheriff’s station at 2:32 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 2:38 a.m., according to Capt. Dantic, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Dantic said that it was reported they were responding to a single-vehicle collision with no people trapped in the vehicle. He added that there was no transport reported from the scene and the firefighters were cleared at 2:54 a.m.

A spokesperson for the CHP Newhall-area could not be immediately reached for more information on the pursuit.