Firefighters quickly halt vehicle fire that spread to brush 

A vehicle fire that spread to the brush on the northbound Interstate 5 freeway near Templin Highway Sunday afternoon was quickly halted by Los Angeles County firefighters.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., firefighters were alerted by California Highway Patrol officers that a vehicle fire was spreading to the surrounding brush off the northbound I-5, according to CHP Traffic Management logs.

According to radio dispatch traffic, when firefighters arrived at the scene, they stated that there was a small 20×20 spot fire.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., firefighters stated via radio dispatch that they had forward progress stopped on the fire.

At approximately 1 p.m., firefighters reported via radio dispatch the fire to be stopped at 1/8th of an acre.