From Golden Valley to Oxford, local student set to attend prestigious university  

When Christina Paz Arguello received her letter of acceptance to the University of Oxford, her family didn’t just celebrate — they went all out.

Her sister played the Harry Potter films on the television, blasted The Beatles’ most iconic songs in the background, as she also made an English-themed dinner and dressed up Paz Arguello’s niece in an England onesie.

Jessica, her mother, grew suspicious when Paz Arguello broke the news. Her parents were speechless because their daughter had just earned herself a spot at one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

In March, Paz Arguello, a Golden Valley class of 2022 graduate, was accepted to the University of Oxford Reuben College, for an accelerated one-year master’s of science program in medical anthropology beginning this fall.

She also graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, a year and a half early with a bachelor’s degree in legal studies, and double minor in disability studies and political economy.

Paz Arguello began to look at Oxford a few years ago, after she took a college admissions bootcamp. During her undergraduate program, she took the leap of faith and began the application process, which consisted of a 1,400-word personal statement and numerous letters of recommendation, as well as maintaining her high GPA and extracurricular activities, she said.

Even with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia, Paz Arguello has managed to create a successful educational career for herself, but it doesn’t mean it hasn’t come with its hardships. She just has her sight on the bigger picture.

Future Oxford student Christina Paz Arguello with her graduation attire from UC Berekeley on May 24, 2025 in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“I understand the importance of a world-class education,” she said during a recent in-person interview. “My parents wanted a better life, they wanted a better opportunity and wanted what’s best not just for themselves but for their future generations.”

With her dyslexia and ADHD, her mother helped her develop new study techniques that will help her retain her information better, and she was encouraged by her professor who is an Oxford alum to apply.

The University of Oxford has been named the best university in the world for nine consecutive years by the Times Higher Education, and it’s the longest time any university has held the position, Oxford’s official website states.

The Filipina-Latina American plans to pursue medical anthropology, which studies human health, illness, and healing practices form a cultural and social perspective. “It incorporates so many disciplines. It’s biology, it’s public health and it’s sociology,” Paz Arguello said.

Her end goal is to get into health care law, and her inspiration behind that is Paz Arguello’s grandmother, who she refers to as Lola.

“When I was like, 10 years old. She was like, ‘I want you to be a lawyer,” and even when she doubted herself, Lola was there to encourage her and remind her of her special characteristics that she knew would help her succeed in the field.

During Paz Arguello’s senior year of high school, Lola experienced a stroke and, through her recovery process, her family filed a malpractice suit due to doctors misdiagnosing her, Paz Arguello said. Another similar situation occurred with her mother, she added.

Future Oxford student Christina Paz Arguello (middle) with her parents Jessica and Hector on May 24, 2025 in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It was so traumatizing losing her like that,” she said, referring to Lola. “It made me question the medical system,” which is why focusing on studies that can help her understand these systems was her focus. “I wanted to address them somehow, so I think my passion for law with these experiences is why I wanted to pursue that.”

The 21-year-old Southern California native is excited to embark on her new journey across the world with a few other of her peers who were also accepted to the public university.

Her parents have also been very supportive throughout the process, Paz Arguello said, even though her mom has shed a few tears about her youngest leaving the nest.

As she now begins to prepare herself to fulfill a life dream, she also advised the next generation of students to “not wait around for your dreams to come true. They’re never going to come. You have to go out yourself and do the most that you can. Don’t be afraid to take risks.”